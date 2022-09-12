HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Bellaire dedicates piece of World Trade Center at 9/11 memorial

Sunday marked 21 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks, and the City of Bellaire is now home to a piece of the World Trade Center.

A dedication was held for the new monument in front of the Bellaire Fire Station.

The piece of steel arrived in Bellaire just before Hurricane Harvey and was stored in the police impound lot while the city found an appropriate place for it.

JFK’s Moon speech happened 60 years ago today

Monday marks the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s Moon Speech, and the celebration continued Sunday, as exhibits opened to the public near Rice Stadium.

That’s where the famous “moon speech” was given.

It rallied the nation for the first mission to the moon under the Apollo space program.

NASA and Rice University will hold an event Monday where NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is the keynote speaker.

Border Patrol halts tweets from agency’s West Texas region

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has deactivated the agency’s Twitter account for the West Texas region after it retweeted posts criticizing President Joe Biden’s border policies and liked posts that made gay slurs against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus posted a tweet late Saturday saying the agency “has become aware of unauthorized and inappropriate content” that was posted on the @CBPWestTexas Twitter account.

The agency’s Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate, Magnus said.

“This must not happen again,” his statement said.

On Saturday, the account retweeted posts by Stephen Miller that criticized Biden’s immigration policies and claimed the government was ignoring violent crime. Miller was the architect of former President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

“The tweets do not reflect the values of this administration and our work to rebuild a humane, orderly and secure immigration system,” Magnus said in a statement.

Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and causing several victims’ relatives emotional and psychological harm.

The trial starts Tuesday in Waterbury, Connecticut, only 18 miles from the site of the 2012 massacre in Newtown that killed 20 children and six educators.

A six-member jury will hear evidence on how much Jones should pay the families, since he already has been found liable for damages.

The trial comes a month after a Texas jury in a similar case ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.