Body found in Buffalo Bayou, family dreads it is missing man

It’s the outcome a Houston family was dreading. A body was found in Buffalo Bayou just hours ago during the search for a Houston man who went missing over the weekend.

The body has not been identified yet, but it was found during the search for Levin Revolorio, who vanished on Saturday while fishing near Marron Park on the east side.

Revolorio spoke with his wife on the phone that afternoon, and that was the last she heard from him.

Members of Texas Equusearch were at the site on Tuesday, using sonar equipment to search for Revolorio.

Driver hospitalized after being hit during police chase

An innocent driver is recovering in the hospital tonight after a police chase led to a horrific crash.

It started just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday in northwest Houston, as an officer read the plates on a nearby vehicle and recognized the driver as someone wanted for a catalytic converter theft.

He attempted to pull the person over, but they took off.

Within just six minutes the officer collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Fairbanks and West Little York.

Flood insurance rates expected to climb

If you live here, you know all about Houston floods. And starting this Friday, we’re all going to be coughing up some money because of it.

FEMA is changing the way it calculates its flood insurance rates. For years, it based it on flood zones, but starting in April, each home will be calculated individually.

Some of you are already paying the increased rates, especially if you bought a new home in the past six months. But others, could see a major increase.

Texas to review prayer, touch requests in executions by case

Texas prison officials say they don’t plan to formally update their rules after last week’s Supreme Court ruling that indicated states must accommodate the requests of death row inmates who want to have their spiritual advisers pray aloud and touch them during their executions.

But the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Tuesday that such requests by inmates will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and unless they present a substantial security risk or are “outrageous,” they would work to grant them.

However, an attorney for death row inmate, John Ramirez, whose case the Supreme Court ruled on last week, says leaving it on a case-by-case basis and not outlining specific rules, won’t resolve this issue and will likely result in more lawsuits and execution delays.

Justices cast doubt on Texas immunity claim in vet’s lawsuit

The Supreme Court is casting doubt on Texas’ claim that it can’t be sued by a former state trooper who says he was forced out of his job when he returned from Army service in Iraq.

The justices heard arguments in a dispute over a federal law that was enacted in 1994 in the wake of the Persian Gulf war to strengthen job protections for returning service members.

Over 90 minutes, the justices discussed the Vietnam War, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Alexander Hamilton and even Hamilton, the musical, as they tried to sort through whether states are shielded from lawsuits filed by veterans who complain that their jobs were not protected, in violation of the federal law.

