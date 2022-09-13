HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man found dead in Friendswood home, police say

An unsettling crime scene in Friendswood.

A man found dead in that home, surrounded by police tape, on Oak Vista, Monday afternoon.

Police telling us, they believe the man has been dead for several days. They say he had a wound on his head.

The victim’s name has yet to be identified and police has not said who may be suspected of killing him.

Pilot dead, passenger hospitalized in plane crash in Waller County

The pilot is dead, another person is fighting for their life after this small plane went down, near the Soaring Club of Houston.

It’s not clear if the aircraft came from there, or perhaps was going to it.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this hour.

HPD searching for robbers of optometrist office

Police said a group of me robbed an optometrist office off of Beechnut in southwest Houston last month.

One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded cash from employees.

Police believe these men are also linked to a robbery at an eye care store off of San Felipe earlier this month.

If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Woman accused of killing woman for unborn baby goes on trial

A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder.

Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb.

Prosecutors told the Bowie County jury Monday that Parker, who is 29, acted not because she wanted a baby but to keep from losing her boyfriend.

Witnesses said Parker, who could not conceive after a hysterectomy, had offered $100,000 for a surrogate mother.

Pro bull rider from Fresno killed in Salt Lake City

A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Police say in a news release that Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who is from Fresno, Texas, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City after he got into an argument with a woman he had been dating. Allen died at a hospital.

PBR commissioner Sean Gleason says Allen went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder. It’s unknown if Bagley had an attorney.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.