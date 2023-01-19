HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Body found possibly tied to missing mother

A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five.

Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area off Wilmington.

Police will not confirm the remains belong to Leslie Obi, but her family showed up at that scene and were visibly distraught.

We do know someone has been questioned in Obi’s disappearance.

Residents near Conroe gun range upset about stray bullets

People living next to a gun range in Conroe say they’re worried they’ll be shot after bullets keep landing in their yards and cars.

Neighbors believe the bullets are coming from “Thunder Gun Range.” They’ve filed complaints but officials say the problem is proving that.

The gun range owner spoke to ABC13 on the phone but did not answer questions.

Broken water main causes problems in Montrose

A broken water main continues to spew water all over Cherryhurst in Montrose.

Neighbors say it has been an issue since the hard freeze last month, but no one has been out to fix it.

They tell us they’ve submitted 3-1-1 services requests but have not heard back.

Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial

Elon Musk was alternately depicted in a San Francisco courtroom as a liar who callously jeopardized the savings of “regular people” or a well-intentioned visionary.

Those descriptions emerged Wednesday in opening statements at a trial focused on a Tesla buyout that never happened. Lawyers on opposing sides drew the starkly different portraits of Musk for the nine-person jury that will hear the three-week trial.

The case is focused on two August 2018 tweets that the billionaire posted on the Twitter service that he now owns. The tweets indicated that Musk had lined up the financing to take Tesla private at a time when the automaker’s stock was slumping amid production problems.

Man gets 60 years in prison in slaying of Fort Worth officer

Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer.

Thirty-seven-year-old Samuel Mayfield on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Garrett Hull, an officer who was promoted to corporal after his death. Tarrant County prosecutors say Mayfield didn’t shoot Hull, but he was one of three men officers were pursuing after a robbery at a bar when Hull was killed.

Prosecutors say Dacion Steptoe opened fire on officers, killing Hull. Then another officer fatally shot Steptoe. The other two men — Mayfield and Timothy Huff — were arrested and charged in Hull’s death.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.