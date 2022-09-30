HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Body found in dumpster near Galveston school

A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston.

Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late 20’s.

Investigators are still working to identify him. What we do know, it is not anyone related to the school or the neighborhood that surrounds the school.

Man arrested for carrying weapon near Deer Park school

A man is facing a felony charge for possession of a prohibited weapon.

Investigators say 21-year-old Brendan Ladd was on the Deer Park Elementary campus multiple times this week with a firearm. But his lawyer tells us he believes there’s been a misunderstanding.

For now, Ladd is out on bond and scheduled to be back in court Monday.

Community bids farewell to Archbishop Fiorenza

The Catholic community in the greater Houston area said their final goodbye to Archbishop Emeritus Joseph Fiorenza.

Funeral services were held Thursday afternoon at Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown.

Fiorenza served as bishop of the Diocese of Galveston-Houston. He died last week at the age of 91.

Many remember him as a champion in civil rights who worked as a social justice advocate.

Mayor: 5 shot dead in Central Texas neighborhood

Officials say five people were shot dead in a Central Texas residential neighborhood.

The incident happened Thursday morning in McGregor, which is about 20 miles southwest of Waco.

McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering says police arriving at the scene were confronted by an armed man who began shooting at them. Officers returned fire, but Hering didn’t say if the suspect was wounded.

However, the Texas Department of Public Safety says a suspect in the shootings was captured alive. Sgt. Ryan Howard says motives, relationships and other details are still to be determined.

Buffett’s company buys nearly 6M more Occidental shares

Warren Buffett’s company picked up another $368 million worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this week to give it control of nearly 21% of the oil producer.

These are the first purchases Berkshire Hathaway has made since regulators gave it approval last month to buy up to 50% of Occidental, but since February Buffett has been consistently buying shares of the Houston-based company any time they drop below $60 apiece.

Berkshire’s Occidental stake is now worth nearly $12 billion after its shares nearly doubled this year after Russia invaded Ukraine and oil prices soared.

Berkshire also holds warrants to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.