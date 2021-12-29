HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Body of dead girl found in Baytown park

Baytown police are investigating after the body of a young girl was found at Tejas Park.

Police said the girl was a juvenile, but did not say how old she was. They also said she was injured, but not how she was injured.

Baytown police said it hopes it can tell us more on Wednesday.

5 Texas centers run out of treatment effective for omicron

Infusion centers in five large Texas metros have exhausted their supply of the antibody drug that is most effective against the more-transmissible omicron variant.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services said centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and the Houston area have run out of sotrovimab, which is the monoclonal antibody treatment effective against omicron.

The agency says the treatment cannot be offered until January, when the next shipment of the drug is expected to arrive from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said supply of the drug is extremely limited, and that additional doses won’t be available until the week of Jan 3rd.

Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect loose

Dallas-area police have released a 14-year-old boy whom they had suspected in a weekend shooting that left three teenagers dead and a fourth badly wounded, saying the gunman is still on the loose.

Authorities in Garland said Monday that the 14-year-old was the shooter at a gas station Sunday night. But they now say he has been released to his family and is “not being charged at this time.”

Lt. Pedro Barineau says “the shooter is at large.” Meanwhile, 33-year-old Richard Acosta Jr. has been arrested and charged with capital murder, accused of being the getaway driver in the shooting.

Prosecutor: Suspect in Vegas severed head case a prior felon

A prosecutor in Las Vegas says a 57-year-old man jailed after police found the severed head and body parts of an acquaintance in the truck he was driving has prior felony and federal criminal convictions dating to the 1980s in states including California, Texas and Nevada.

Eric Holland appeared in court Tuesday flanked by heavily armed security guards and an attorney temporarily appointed to his case. His attorney later declined to comment.

Holland’s alleged victim was identified as Richard P. Miller of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner says Miller died last Thursday from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was a homicide. Holland is due again in court next week.

