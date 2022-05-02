HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Body of vanished teen found in Galveston

Crews found the body of a 17-year-old who vanished while fishing near San Luis Pass.

The Galveston Island Beach Patrol tell us they found the teen’s body about 300 yards from where he vanished, around 5:30 this afternoon.

The teen was last seen Saturday evening.

Dogs rescued after running loose on freeway

Two dogs rescued from an HOV lane on the North Freeway are now recovering at the BARC Animal Shelter.

Neither dog was microchipped, nor did the dogs have any tags. It’s also unclear if the dogs were simply lost or were abandoned.

One of the dogs already has a family ready to adopt her, if the dog’s owner doesn’t contact the shelter by Monday.

3 men out of jail after arrest for alleged gummy weed possession

All three local men arrested in north Texas for allegedly having edible marijuana gummies in their car on a road trip home from Colorado, are out of jail.

On Saturday — we learned twin brothers Dandre and Dante Burroughs posted bail and returned home.

On Sunday, their mother told us the third man, the brothers’ roommate Samuel Serrano-Griffiths, posted bail on Friday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found the edibles in the car during a traffic stop.

The gummies are legal in Colorado but not in Texas.

Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86

Robert Krueger, who followed two U.S. House terms with a brief interim appointment to the Senate before launching a sometimes-hazardous diplomatic career, has died at age 86.

Lux Funeral Home of New Braunfels, Texas, confirmed the death but had no other details. Family members didn’t return messages from The Associated Press, but a family statement to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung said Krueger died Saturday in his New Braunfels home after suffering congestive heart failure.

Krueger entered politics from his first election to the U.S. House in 1974. His last elective office was the Texas Railroad Commission from 1991 to 1993.

Suspect in 2 fatal shootings in Arizona is arrested in Texas

Authorities say a suspect in a fatal shooting of a young woman and teenage girl at a Casa Grande apartment complex has been arrested in Texas.

Casa Grande police say 18-year-old Terrance Xavier Santistevan was taken into custody Saturday night in Pflugerville, which is 18 miles north of Austin, Texas. They say Santistevan is facing two counts of first-degree murder and he’s being held in the Travis County jail awaiting extradition to Arizona.

Authorities say 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota were found shot multiple times on April 24 with nearly 30 bullet casings recovered at the scene. The two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. A possible motive for the shootings remains unclear.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.