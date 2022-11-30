HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Child calls 911 as robbers stole 5 puppies

A frightened child hid and called 911 as two burglars broke down the door to the family’s apartment.

Journalists with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram newspaper are on strike and alleging unfair labor practices by parent company McClatchy.

Surveillance video from the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments in Jersey Village shows the burglars breaking down the front door.

Police say two burglars kicked in the front door of an apartment and stole five French bulldog puppies that were just 6 weeks old.

The juvenile and his brother were unharmed.

Watson’s accusers to be in stands for his season debut

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his return to the field on Sunday against the Texans after his suspension.

And 10 women who accused him of sexual misconduct are expected to be there.

Watson was still with the Texans when more than 20 women accused him of misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

ERCOT says Texans may not have enough power for winter

This isn’t what we want to hear heading into winter, but ERCOT says Texas may not have enough power in the coming months and all of us could be asked to cut back on electricity.

ERCOT and the state of Texas also say new regulations put in place after the freeze, have made our power grid quote “better prepared than ever.”

Houston gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town’s water

Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller has pleaded no contest to criminal environmental charges in a landmark pollution case.

Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. entered its plea Tuesday in Susquehanna County Court.

Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock nearby in northeastern Pennsylvania said Coterra Energy ruined their aquifer and failed to make it right. That led to one of the most prominent pollution cases to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom.

Coterra agreed in a plea agreement to pay $16.29 million to connect the residents’ homes to a clean source of water and pay their water bills for the next 75 years.

Union journalists strike at Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Union workers claim the company is refusing to bargain in good faith over a new contract. Workers with the Fort Worth NewsGuild announced the strike Monday.

The newspaper has said it will continue to report the news and hopes to eventually reach an agreement.

The Star-Telegram strike is the latest media labor dispute. Union journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have been on strike for several weeks in the first newspaper strike in the United States in decades.

