HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Boy dies in tragic accident in Jacinto City

A 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a van on Pilllot Street in Jacinto City on Wednesday.

The police chief tells ABC13 that the driver typically takes children to and from Jacinto City Elementary School.

No charges have been filed.

Fight leads to student stabbing 2 students at Wharton HS

In Wharton, police say a student was being jumped when he pulled out some kind of knife and stabbed two attackers.

Police later charged the three students. The two wounded students are in stable condition.

Jurors see photos of Armstrong home as trial continues

Jurors got to see an emotional 22-year-old A.J. Armstrong during his retrial for murdering his parents.

Prosecutors started day two of his capital murder trial by showing the photos of the inside of the Armstrong home hours after Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr. were shot to death.

A.J., who is on trial for the murders continues to maintain his innocence.

Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman

Prosecutors asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.

The appeal came Wednesday as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The baby also died.

The jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder. Parker’s attorneys hope to persuade the Bowie County jury to spare Parker’s life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting

A fired San Antonio police officer has posted bond and been released after he was charged in the shooting of a teen as the youth sat in a car eating a hamburger.

James Brennand posted $200,000 bond after turning himself in on Tuesday to face charges of aggravated assault by a public official in the Oct. 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who remains in critical condition.

Brennand was a rookie officer on duty when he spotted a car in a McDonald’s parking lot where Cantu sat eating a hamburger. Suspecting the car was stolen, Brennand ordered Cantu out.

Instead, Brennand opened fire as Cantu reversed and tried to drive away.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.