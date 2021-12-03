ICYMI: Bulldog taken in home invasion, Houston firefighter passes away, man admits to burning businesses

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Robbers take bulldog in home invasion

The search is on for a missing English bulldog after his owner was pistol whipped and robbed in a home invasion.

It happened on Oct. 21 around noon at an apartment complex on Buffalo Speedway. Surveillance video and photos of the dog were just released Thursday.

Houston firefighter loses battle with melanoma

Sad news to pass along as Houston firefighter Jordan Downing has died.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Downing had stage four metastatic melanoma. He had been a Houston firefighter since 2005. Downing worked at Fire Station 44 on Maxey Road.

Downing was just 38 years old.

Man admits to setting fires to area businesses

Investigators say a man admitted to setting three businesses on fire in the Atascocita area.

Investigators say the man seen in a video is Seth Rhodes, who is seen pouring some kind of fluid on a pile of wood before setting it on fire at Tin Roof Barbecue.

The owner of the restaurant says the wood didn’t light because it was green. Rhodes is also accused of setting a La Quinta Inn and a Spec’s liquor store on fire.

