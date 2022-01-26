HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Good Samaritan chases down suspect

A driver how led deputies on a chase in custody thanks to a bystander.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle on the North Beltway that refused to stop Tuesday night, authorities said.

The suspect eventually stopped, got out and ran. Skyeye 13 shows a bystander detaining him until deputies could catch up and take him into custody.

Sheriff: Man started fire to cover mother-in-law’s murder

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man is charged with murder in the strangulation death of his mother-in-law.

The call originally came in as a fire on Trementina Drive. Tammy Mouton was found dead inside the home.

Her son-in-law, Xavier Jawin Howard, and his two children were able to get out, but had smoke inhalation issues.

According to deputies, an investigation revealed Howard actually intentionally set the fire to hide mouton’s death.

They said he started it, left the house, then came back to help neighbors get his kids out of the home.

Manhunt continues for suspect in officer shooting

Police continue to look for 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, who is accused of killing Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Investigators say Rosales ambushed Galloway during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Authorities say he was driving a white Toyota Avalon and is believed to have used an assault-style rifle. They also believe Rosales may still be in the Houston area.

A $60,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

EPA acts on environmental justice in 3 Gulf Coast states

The Environmental Protection Agency is taking a series of enforcement actions to address air pollution, unsafe drinking water and other problems afflicting minority communities in three Gulf Coast states.

The EPA’s actions follow a “Journey to Justice” tour by Administrator Michael Regan last fall in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

The EPA will conduct unannounced inspections of chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites suspected of polluting air and water and will install air monitoring equipment in Louisiana’s “chemical corridor” to enhance enforcement at chemical and plastics plants.

The EPA also says Jackson, Mississippi’s, aging and overwhelmed drinking water system violates the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight

Democrats braced for disaster when state legislatures began redrawing congressional maps.

Democrats feared that Republican dominance of statehouses would tilt power away from them for the next decade. But such anxiety is beginning to ease.

For Democrats, the worst-case scenario of losing well over a dozen seats in the U.S. House appears unlikely to happen.

That’s after some aggressive map drawing of their own in states with Democratic legislatures.

Some Democrats now predict the typical congressional district will shift from leaning to the right of the national vote to matching it, ending a distortion that has given the GOP a built-in advantage.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.