Police: 2 dead in 4-vehicle crash

Houston police say two people died in a four-vehicle head-on crash off of Little York.

Police say the driver of a truck lost control and hit a Kia car going the opposite direction. that kia then hit a tow truck that was towing another car. The driver of the Kia and a passenger in the truck died.

The impact was so powerful it knocked the engine completely out of one of the vehicles.

Grandmother shot and killed in SE Houston shooting

In southeast Houston, a grandmother was shot and killed and her adult son shot and injured inside her home on Segrest.

Investigators say someone entered the home and opened fire Monday night. The woman’s 12-year-old grandson was inside the house but was not injured.

Police said the grandmother, Maria Garrett, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim, Mario Garrett, 34, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is a skinny, tall Black male who about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was a wearing a red jacket, black pants, black shoes and a dark blue mask.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Rice among 16 universities named in federal lawsuit

Rice University was one of 16 elite, private universities named in a federal lawsuit, accusing those universities of conspiring to limit financial aid.

The lawsuit was filed by five former students at some of the schools. They claim nine of the universities made admissions decisions based on a student’s financial status, even though that’s a violation of their exemption to antitrust laws.

Rice is not one of those nine schools, but the lawsuit says Rice may also have been considering financial need in deciding which students to admit and should have known what the other universities were doing.

The suit seeks to end the collaboration among the prestigious universities.

When asked for a statement, Rice simply said, “We are not commenting. Rice doesn’t comment on pending litigation.”

New Mexico woman accused of abandoning newborn in dumpster

An 18-year-old New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster.

Authorities said during a news conference Monday that four people who were looking through a dumpster heard the baby cry and found it inside a trash bag, wrapped in a dirty towel in Hobbs, near the Texas border.

The baby is in stable condition at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Police say investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That led them to Alexis Avila, of Hobbs. She told authorities she didn’t know she was pregnant and panicked when she gave birth.

