Case involving Chambers County woman reopened in Minnesota

There’s an update on the woman accused of murdering her husband – years after she killed her fiancé.

That first death was ruled as self-defense. But now, the case in Douglas County, Minnesota is being reopened.

David Bragg was shot and killed five years ago. Investigators said it was “self-defense.”

Investigators taking a fresh look at his death, after Sarah Hartsfield was charged with murdering her fifth husband in Chambers County a few days ago. Joseph Hartsfield died under “suspicious” circumstances, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said.

Teen recovering after being shot while sleeping

A 13-year-old shot while she was sleeping is now recovering at home.

She woke up to the sound of gunfire early Wednesday morning at her apartment complex off Kuykendahl and Cypress Landing. The shots came from the parking lot.

Detectives say they don’t know if the family was targeted or why they would be.

Galveston police chief back at work after investigation

Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli is back on the job.

He was him on administrative leave for not communicating information to his superiors about a botched raid.

Officers raided a home looking for a murder suspect, but he wasn’t there. Police later dropped the charges against that suspect.

Opal Lee, ‘grandmother of Juneteenth,’ gets Texas portrait

A Texas woman who helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday has become the second Black Texan honored with a portrait on the walls of the state’s Senate chamber.

Known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, 96, who is from Fort Worth, joined President Joe Biden in 2021 to sign a law commemorating June 19 as the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas with news of the end of slavery.

Lee joins the late Texas Senator and Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, who was the first Black Texan recognized with a portrait in the Senate in 1973.

