Man accused of stealing cell phones now in custody

The man accused of stabbing another man who confronted him for stealing cell phones last week – is now in custody.

Edward Navarro is accused of stealing the phones at a Burger King off the East Freeway.

Another man confronted him and police say Navarro stabbed him several times. That man survived.

Navarro is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

He’s due back in court Monday.

Despite loss in court, city to continue restrictions on feeding homeless

The City of Houston says it will continue to enforce restrictions on feeding the homeless despite a loss in court.

A volunteer from the group “Food Not Bombs” was found not guilty Friday in the first trial of dozens of tickets issued for violating the ordinance.

An attorney for the group says courts have already ruled that sharing food is free speech.

The mayor’s office issued a statement saying the food sharing is a health and safety issue and there have been complaints in the areas of downtown where the group works.

Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Arkansas from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks issued a preliminary injunction against the law on Saturday. The law was set to take effect Aug. 1.

It also would have created a new process to challenge library materials and request they be relocated to areas children can’t access.

The ruling comes as lawmakers in a number of conservative states are pushing for measures making it easier to ban or restrict access to books.

Paperwork problems drive surge in people losing Medicaid health coverage

Paperwork problems and procedural issues are the driving force behind a surge of people losing Medicaid health care coverage in states.

Federal data released Friday show that procedural reasons accounted for 4 out of 5 people who lost Medicaid coverage in April, as some states began a review of their Medicaid rolls. Since then, the Medicaid terminations have continued.

An analysis by The Associated Press shows that about 3.7 million have been dropped from Medicaid over the past three months. All states were required to resume annual Medicaid eligibility reviews this spring after removals were put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

