HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Tornado cleanup continues for Pasadena, Deer Park

The cleanup continues in Deer Park, Pasadena and surrounding neighborhoods.

Most Pasadena ISD schools are reopening Friday, but Deer Park ISD is staying closed.

That city is now waiving permit fees for storm restoration – but important to note – permits are still required. The latest numbers we have show 18 homes in Deer Park were destroyed, with many dozens more damaged.

Man accused of killing Humble father found incompetent to stand trial

A man accused of killing a father outside his daughter’s birthday party at Chuck-E-Cheese has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Antoine Badon was facing a murder charged for the 2021 death of Caogero Duenes outside the business in Humble. The court has ordered Badon to receive mental health treatment before a trial will be reconsidered.

Former Harris County employee accused of stealing credit cards

A former Harris County employee is accused of stealing people’s identities and credit cards and spending the money on Tiff’s Treats.

Investigators say Sharika Prejean worked in the mail room in the County Clerk’s office – and was able to access financial records.

Pasadena restaurant giving away free meals

People in our area are helping each other recover from the devastating tornadoes.

That’s on full display at the Bubba’s 33 restaurant in the disaster zone down in Pasadena.

On Friday between noon and 2 p.m., the restaurant will give-out 500 free meals to anyone there who needs one.

Bubba’s 33 is located at 3221 East Sam Houston Parkway South.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.