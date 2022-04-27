HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

3 Harris County workers rescued under freeway

Three members of Harris County Flood Control District were rescued when their boat crashed underneath the Katy Freeway.

Authorities said the boat hit some underwater debris in Langham Creek near Eldridge Parkway.

The flood control district said two of their employees were hospitalized, but both are expected to be ok.

Jazmine Barnes trial begins

The trial for one of the men charged with the shooting death of Jazmine Barnes has begun.

The 7-year-old’s murder dominated headlines back in 2018.

Opening arguments began in Larry Woodruffe’s capital murder trial on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he shot at the car Barnes was riding in, in a case of mistaken identity.

HCC opens new flood simulation training center

As hurricane season is fast approaching, Houston Community College is updating its plans to prevent a catastrophic event.

The new $30 million flood simulation training center was unveiled Tuesday.

It will be used for first responders, business managers, civic and community organizations.

It can help train people on how to navigate flooded streets, swiftwater rescues and submerged buildings.

The five-acre flood simulation center will be located on HCC’s Northeast Campus.

Senate panel finds ‘grave’ health risks in military housing

One of the largest providers of military housing in the United States continues to respond inadequately to mold and other problems reported by residents.

That’s threatening the health and safety of service members and their families, according to an eight-month investigation by a Senate panel.

The allegations against Balfour Beatty Communities LLC deal with housing provided to service members at Fort Gordon Army Base in Georgia and Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. The company oversees about 1,700 homes at the two bases.

An executive at Balfour Beatty defends the company’s practices and said it has made “enormous strides.”

Tattoos help ID body found in Alabama river 22 years ago

Authorities say tattoos have helped identify a body found 22 years ago in Alabama’s Styx River as a Texas man who helped other migrants find work.

News outlets report that DNA identified the body as Daniel Muniz Jr. after his stepdaughter found photos of the tattoos in a national database of missing and unidentified people.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in 2019, sending out a news release with photos of distinctive tattoos and posting them on websites about missing people. Amanda Galleher saw them last summer.

It took until April 21 to positively identify Muniz.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.