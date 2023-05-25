HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man, woman killed in murder-suicide in northwest Harris County

Harris County deputies say a man shot and killed his wife, then turned the gun on himself at their Tomball home just off Spring Cypress Road.

Deputies say the couple’s son-in-law and daughter were the ones who found their bodies Wednesday afternoon.

Man hospitalized after crashing into Rosharon home

Investigators say a driver suffering from a medical issue hit another car parked in a driveway at a home in Rosharon.

The parked car wound up in the garage. No one inside the home was hurt.

The driver was hospitalized.

On 1st anniversary of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Biden says ‘it’s time to act’ on gun control

As families and loved ones mourn the unimaginable loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden says too many schools and everyday places have become “killing fields.”

Biden spoke Wednesday from a solemn White House memorial.

The town released butterflies during a ceremony and held a candlelight vigil, and the Texas legislature paused for a few moments of silence at 11:30 a.m. CDT, the moment the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last year, touching off the nation’s deadliest school shooting in a decade.

East Texas teenager charged with murder in killings of parents and siblings

Authorities in east Texas have jailed an 18-year-old man on capital murder charges in the shootings of his parents, sister and brother.

Officers in the small town of Nash, Texas, found Cesar Olalde barricaded inside a home on Tuesday. An affidavit says Olalde called police and said he had shot his family.

The officers persuaded Olalde to surrender and then found the bodies of his parents Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, older sister Lisbet Olalde and younger brother Oliver Olalde in a bathroom.

Police say the sister’s co-worker said Olalde told him he killed his family because he thought they were cannibals.

CDC: 2 dead of suspected cases of meningitis after surgeries in Mexico, over 200 patients at risk

Federal officials say over 200 patients could be at risk of fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures at clinics in a Mexico border city.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday it is collaborating with the Mexican Ministry of Health to respond to the outbreak among patients who traveled to Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

Officials have identified and closed two clinics linked to the outbreak, River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3.

The CDC says 224 U.S. patients might be at risk for meningitis based on their procedures the clinics from January to May 13. Health officials are working to contact those people and urge them to get tested.

