Sheriff: 2 retired HCSO members found dead

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirms the two people found dead at a home on Summit Hollow had both retired from the Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff said they were called to the home this morning for a welfare check.

Deputies found the bodies of a 68-year-old man, who was a former sergeant.

And a woman, who worked as a detention officer.

The two appear to be victims of a murder suicide, but investigators haven’t said who pulled the trigger first.

Video shows suspect’s confrontation with police in Sharpstown mall incident

Bodycam video released Tuesday shows the moments around the murder of a Deputy Constable inside a Sharpstown mall last month.

Deputy Neil Adams died while trying to stop a suspected shoplifter, who managed to get ahold of Adams gun and shoot him with it.

Other officers showed up and shot that suspect, Chaz Harrison, who later died at the hospital.

Cougars head to San Antonio for Sweet 16 showdown

And, the Houston Cougars have left to play their Sweet 16 round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in San Antonio.

The Coogs play No. 1 seed Arizona in the South Regional semifinals on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Michigan and Villanova meet in the first semifinal.

10 wounded in Dallas shooting were bystanders, police say

Police in Dallas say the 10 people wounded in a weekend shooting outside of a party venue were bystanders caught in a shootout between at least two gunmen.

No one has been arrested as of Tuesday morning after the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, where a spring break party was taking place.

Dallas police say about 1,000 people were at the venue when gunfire erupted outside. Police say the victims range in age from 15 to 21, and an 18-year-old man was last listed in critical condition.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas.

Arkansas police officer fatally shoots Texas jail escapee

Authorities say an inmate who escaped from a northeast Texas jail was fatally shot by an Arkansas police officer after the inmate tussled with another officer over a gun.

Michael Olson was one of two inmates who were found to be missing early Monday from the Bowie County jail annex in Texarkana, Texas, on the border with Arkansas.

About 1 p.m. Monday, two police officers in Texarkana, Arkansas, encountered the inmates and tried to take them into custody.

According to Arkansas State Police, Olson tried to grab an officer’s gun, causing it to fire, so the other police officer fatally shot him. The other inmate, Wayde Land, was taken into custody.

