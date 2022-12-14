HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Documents: 7-year-old killed in washing machine was visited by CPS twice

Troy Koehler, the 7-year-old who was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Spring back in July, had been visited by CPS twice in the same year he was killed.

Our news partners at ABC13 obtained documents showing a caseworker believed he was safe there even though records say his injuries weren’t consistent with his explanations.

His adoptive parents have been charged in connection with his death.

Missing man found in Friendswood

Friendswood police have confirmed they have found the body of missing 38-year-old Lester Mabry.

Police said that Mabry’s remains were located in a wooded area adjacent to the east end of Clearview Avenue.

Police did not say how he died but did tell us there is no evidence of foul play.

Cy-Fair ISD coach accused of improper conduct with a student

Cy-Fair ISD has confirmed that Lywen Bradford was placed on administrative leave from his position at Cypress Woods High School for allegations of improper conduct with a student.

The district says administration was made aware of the allegations on Friday.

Details surrounding the investigation were not immediately known.

Webster teen missing after not making it to class

The City of Webster is asking for the community’s help to find a 17-year-old boy who did not make it to class on Monday.

Police are looking for Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, a student at Clear Creek High School.

He was last seen the morning of Dec. 12, leaving his home near West NASA Parkway to get on the school bus.

Sebastian is 5-foot-6, weighs 125 pounds, and has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, a charcoal gray jacket, and black boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Webster police at 281-332-2426.

