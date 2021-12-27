HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man killed in crash with police car after leaving church

A father on his way home from church was killed in a crash involving a Houston police vehicle.

Loved ones identified the victim as Charles Payne, Sr. Surveillance video shows Payne making a left turn on North Shepherd when the police cruiser slams into his car Sunday afternoon.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says it will investigate who is at fault in the crash.

Man involved in Christmas Eve accident charged with manslaughter

There is an update to a deadly hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston on Christmas Eve.

Police initially reported that a man and child were killed in the crash on South Gessner. They now say it was a man and a woman, Juan and Martha Sapon.

The couple’s car was hit by a pickup allegedly driven by Alessio Bevinetto. Police believe he ran off and was arrested at his apartment later that night, charged with manslaughter.

COVID testing trending up in Harris County

Now that Christmas is over, there’s a rush for people to get tested for COVID-19.

There were lines of cars waiting outside of a private testing spot along the Southwest Freeway near Edloe on Sunday afternoon.

There are also many public sites available and you can get appointments through the City of Houston or Harris County. Earlier Sunday evening, the Houston Health Department tweeted that 25 sites across the city will be open Monday morning for testing.

#GetTested for #Covid19 this week to add another layer of protection to your #holiday gathering. Combined with your initial vaccination, booster shot, and mask, we can celebrate more safely. Find testing and vaccination sites at https://t.co/zEVXZTgKpo or by calling 832-393-4220. pic.twitter.com/bl5NPLUdfY — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) December 27, 2021

Alex Jones’ wife arrested for domestic violence

DALLAS (AP) — The wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested Christmas Eve on a domestic violence charge that the right-wing provocateur says stems from a “medication imbalance.”

Sheriff’s deputies took Erika Wulff Jones into custody and booked her into an Austin jail around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Jail records show the 43-year-old faces misdemeanor counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and resisting arrest. She has not received bond.

Alex Jones declined to say whether he’d been injured or elaborate on what happened beyond that he believes it was related to his wife’s recent change of medication. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

