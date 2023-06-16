HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Cyclist killed in Northside crash

Houston police are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

Witnesses say the cyclist road into the street in the 7000 block of Airline Drive around 7:45 p.m.

There was not a crosswalk nor an intersection. The cyclist was hit by a driver and died at the scene.

The driver was questioned by police and released.

No word on if any charges will be filed.

K-9 officer injured after arrest in Brazoria County

A Galveston County police K-9 is OK after police say a suspect hurt him when law enforcement tried to arrest him.

The animal was taken to Westbury Hospital.

Investigators would not say exactly how the dog was injured, as they tried to arrest Brandon Graham in Brazoria County.

We are told that the dog also suffered from possible heat exhaustion.

Possible new evidence could be unveiled in AJ Armstrong case

Next week, we could learn if new evidence can be used in AJ Armstrong’s third capital murder trial.

Prosecutors believe the shirt AJ was wearing when he was arrested after his parents were found dead in 2016 may have blood on it.

It’s unclear why this information is only coming to light now.

Border agency reassigns chief medical officer after custody death of 8-year-old girl

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reassigned its chief medical officer after the in-custody death of an 8-year-old girl whose mother’s pleas for an ambulance were ignored despite a high fever and other ailments.

CBP commended Dr. David Tarantino for his service but signaled it was time for change.

Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez was moved with family to a Border Patrol station Harlingen, Texas, after being diagnosed with the flu until she died on her ninth day in custody on May 17. Staff had about nine encounters with the Panamanian girl and her mother over her final four days.

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

The Supreme Court has preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children.

The justices rejected a broad attack from some Republican-led states and white families who argued that the system is based on race. The court left in place the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which was enacted to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes.

Tribal leaders have backed the law as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures, and those leaders had warned that a broad ruling against the tribes could have undermined their ability to govern themselves.

