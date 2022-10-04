HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Dead body found in southeast Houston apartment

A body was found wrapped in a blanket in a closet in an apartment in Southeast Houston.

Police say they received a call about a suspicious death at the complex on Redford near the Gulf Freeway.

They tell us the body was badly decomposed.

Man who ran over child had previous DWI convictions

A man who held his grandson’s hand as he took his last breath says the system failed him.

Police say 6-year-old Darien Lewis was run over three times by a suspected drunk driver in southwest Houston Saturday.

Court records show Pedro Alberto Hernandez has three previous DWI convictions and was on probation for DWI at the time of the crash.

He’s now charged with murder as well as another DWI.

Retrial begins for man who killed his parents as a teen

Jury selection began Monday in the retrial of A.J. Armstrong.

He’s accused of murdering his parents at their home six years ago when he was 16.

Armstrong’s first trial ended in a mistrial in 2019.

He has consistently maintained an intruder killed his parents.

Reports: Migrant flights’ mysterious recruiter identified

Several media outlets have identified the mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio.

She is Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent living in Tampa. The New York Times, CNN, and the San Antonio Express-News reported her identity based on photos of her that they showed migrants and unnamed sources connected to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

The Associated Press tried numerous phone numbers for potential matches or possible relatives. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office office declined to confirm any ‘persons of interest.’

American Airlines CEO defends JetBlue deal to federal judge

The CEO of American Airlines has defended his airline’s partnership with JetBlue. He says there is no other way for American to grow fast enough to compete with Delta and United in the Northeast.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom testified Monday, as the trial in the government’s antitrust lawsuit against American and JetBlue moved into its second week. Isom says American was at a disadvantage because Delta and United grew earlier through mergers, and they had a bigger presence at New York City-area airports.

The Justice Department is trying to convince a federal judge to kill the American-JetBlue partnership, which they say limits competition and will lead to higher prices.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.