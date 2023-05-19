HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Deadly shooting in Texas City causes lockdown at nearby college

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Texas City.

The shooting triggered a brief lockdown at nearby College of the Mainland.

Video from Skyeye 13 shows several evidence markers surrounded by crime scene tape.

Investigators say they tried talking to witnesses but that no one would cooperate with police.

HPD car, suspect’s car crash into home in Cloverleaf

Homeowners in two separate houses are cleaning up after a Houston police cruiser and a suspect’s car crash into their home.

This was the end the chase that started when police tried to pull the suspect over because it may be connected to a robbery.

The high-speed chase ended in this neighborhood in the Cloverleaf area. Luckily, no one was hurt. One man was arrested.

HPD says the city is working with the homeowners’ insurance company to get repairs done.

Outgoing HISD board members still don’t know about new superintendent

Houston ISD board members say they’re still in the dark over a key decision two weeks out from the state’s takeover of the district.

During a meeting on Thursday, Texas Education Agency officials did not address who be the next superintendent.

A public announcement is set for June 1st.

Massive Texas dairy farm blaze caused by engine fire in manure hauler

State investigators determined that a fire and explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was an accident that started with an engine fire in a manure vacuum truck.

A State Fire Marshal investigation report on the April 10 blaze says the driver of the truck tried to put out the fire and several other workers came to help but it quickly spread.

The April 24 report said the investigation is closed.

Americans urged to cancel surgeries in Mexico border city after meningitis cases, 1 death

State and federal health officials are warning U.S. residents to cancel planned surgeries in a Mexico border city after five people from Texas developed suspected cases of fungal meningitis.

One of those people died. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday that the five people who became ill traveled to Matamoros for surgical procedures that included the use of an anesthetic injected near the spinal column. Matamoros is across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory Tuesday for U.S. residents seeking medical care in Matamoros. Meningitis is the swelling of the protective covering of the brain and spinal cord.

