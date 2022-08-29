HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Man killed in Walmart parking lot shooting

A dispute in a Walmart parking lot turned deadly.

Christopher David Hernandez, 22, is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man, who investigators say yelled at Hernandez about his driving.

A judge set his bond to $300,000.

Pearland Little League team returns home from World Series

The Pearland All-Stars received a hero’s welcome as they returned home from the Little League World Series.

The players and coaches were greeted with hugs and cheers as they arrived at Bush Intercontinental Airport Sunday afternoon.

Pearland’s run ended one game shy of the U.S. Championship.

They said they are glad to be back and sleeping in their own beds on Sunday night after two weeks in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The city of Pearland is honoring the team’s success with a party this Thursday.

Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Police in Texas are searching for suspects after a 5-year-old child and a teenager were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a group was gathered in the front yard and a shooter or shooters opened fire.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes says the 17- and 5-year-old males were pronounced dead at a hospital. An 18-month-old had minor injuries and is expected to survive.

Noakes asked anyone with information or video to contact police and said authorities would use “every resource necessary” to find those responsible.

New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group

A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico says Herman Leyvoune Wilson was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending arraignment Tuesday. The 45-year-old Albuquerque man was recently assigned a federal public defender who did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges.

Wilson is also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier in the week.

Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot

A woman is facing a possible hate crime charge after she was captured on video in a racist rant and assault on women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot.

It’s another disturbing example of anti-Asian violence seen across the U.S.

Plano police say 58-year-old Esmeralda Upton of Plano was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threat charges after the Wednesday night attack. She was jailed with bond set at $10,000.

A widely circulated video recorded by the women she attacked shows Upton challenging their presence in the U.S., threatening to shoot them, and attacking the woman shooting the video.

Rani Banerjee said that she and her friends were shocked by the racist language.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.