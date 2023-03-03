HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Deer Park man escapes days before sentencing

A Deer Park man was about to be sentenced for allegedly abusing a child, but now he’s missing, and officials believe he slipped out of his ankle monitor.

Austin Reid pled guilty to two counts of “injury to a child” in connection to the 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, Lucas.

Authorities say Reid was last seen driving an older model black Ford Expedition, and he may be hanging out in Texas City or Galveston.

Hail halt girls’ basketball game in Alamodome

Hail came right through the roof of the Alamodome in San Antonio as strong raced across Texas Thursday night.

The hail came during the UIL Girls’ Basketball Championship tournament, as Fulshear took on Lubbock Cooper in the 5A semifinals. Cooper beat Fulshear 70-51.

Messy storms roll eastward after slamming Texas, Louisiana

A storm system is marching eastward after spawning likely tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana that damaged homes, businesses, a university campus and left thousands without power.

Forecasters say the storms will threaten the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys with tornadoes as they move toward New England. A swath of heavy snow is expected in the Upper Midwest and Northeast on Friday and Saturday.

No deaths or injuries have been reported from storms in Texas and Louisiana on Thursday night. Officials plan to survey tornado damage 80 miles east of Dallas. Large hail fell in Oklahoma, and heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Arkansas and Missouri.

Walmart to expand 28 stores with health care centers in 2024

Walmart plans to add more than two dozen health care centers to some of its stores next year, as the retailer moves deeper into providing primary care and other services.

The company said Thursday that it will open 28 centers in 2024, mostly in Dallas and Houston. It also will expand into the Phoenix and Kansas City, Missouri, areas.

The new centers will be built inside Walmart Supercenters and offer primary and dental care, and behavioral health and audiology help, among other services. Walmart currently runs 32 centers and is adding 17 this year in Florida.

Lufthansa flight diverted after turbulence, 7 hospitalized

Officials say a Lufthansa flight that experienced “significant turbulence” was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport and seven people on board were taken to area hospitals.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Michael Cabbage said flight 469 from Austin, Texas, had been headed to Frankfurt, Germany, but landed safely Wednesday evening at the airport in Virginia. He said crews responded to the flight and took seven people to local hospitals with injuries that were believed to be minor.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Airbus A330 reported severe turbulence at an altitude of 37,000 feet while flying over Tennessee. The agency is investigating.

