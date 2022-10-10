HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Deputies investigating murder-suicide

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a home on Rain Willow Court.

Deputies say 23-year-old Tamara Sawyer’s ex-boyfriend killed her, before killing himself.

Sawyer’s current boyfriend, along with her family were also in the home at the time.

They called 911 after hearing gunshots.

Deputies say they aren’t aware of a history of violence.

Diver dies while trying to remove car from pond

In Manvel, a diver is dead after responding to a call about a car in a pond.

Police confirm they were called to a car in a pond near Big Island Road Sunday afternoon.

A wrecker service was called with a diver to remove the car. The diver was in the water and had a medical incident.

His exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Abbott, O’Rourke campaign in Houston on Sunday

Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke were both in Houston on Sunday.

O’Rourke held a town hall at the Tidwell Community Center Sunday afternoon, where he touched on several big issues, including abortion and immigration.

Gov. Abbott was speaking at Congressman Dan Crenshaw’s annual youth summit, where he touched on the same hot button issues.

Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police continue searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people.

Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, police found four individuals who had been shot inside an SUV.

Three of the individuals died at the scene and the fourth person was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of the shooting in a gray Dodge Challenger.

Authorities said Saturday they are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs. No arrests had been made as of Sunday.

Spurs practice, fair brings a bit of joy to Uvalde

The smallest gesture can have a huge impact. That was reaffirmed to the San Antonio Spurs when the team held an open practice and community fair in Uvalde, Texas.

It was 137 days ago that the small town, 88 miles southwest of downtown San Antonio, was the sight of an elementary school shooting. On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary.

The Spurs held an open practice Saturday at Uvalde High School in support of the students of Robb Elementary and those affected by that tragic day.

