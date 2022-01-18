HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Deputies fatally shoot suspect in earlier shooting

Authorities say a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a restaurant manager was shot and killed by deputies in northeast Houston.

Harris County sheriff’s assistant chief Mike Lee says the 28-year-old man was shot Monday after he first ran from deputies, then made gestures indicating he was pointing a gun at the deputies. Investigators say no gun was found at the scene.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. Lee says the man was wanted in the Saturday shooting of Cracker Barrel manager Robin Baucom, who was killed while trying to help an employee during an attempted robbery.

Man dies after going back in burning house

A 68-year-old man has died after going back inside his burning home.

This happened around 2 p.m. Monday near Aldine Mail Route. The fire marshal says the victim and his wife got out of the house, but then he went back inside. They aren’t sure why.

Firefighters got there and pulled the man out of the house and immediately started CPR. But he later died at the hospital. An autopsy will be done to determine exactly how the husband died.

Meanwhile, the fire marshal’s office is trying to figure out what caused the fire.

Man dead, woman hurt in north Houston shooting

Police found a man shot to death at an apartment in north Houston.

A woman was also hurt. A second man and an infant inside the apartment are okay.

Neighbors tell us they heard the gunshots. The woman is in critical condition.

Police haven’t said if she’s the baby’s mother. The shooting is still under investigation.

IRS begins mailing applications for child tax credits

The IRS has started to mail out paperwork for child tax credits, as half of the expanded child tax credit payments for 2021 were disbursed in advance.

Now it’s almost time for parents to get the other half, up to $1,800 more for each child.

They’ll receive the remaining money after filing their 2021 taxes, which can be done as early as Jan. 24.

To get that money, however, you’ll need to be on the lookout for a specific letter from the IRS with important information about your child tax credit, which should start arriving in the mail this week.

‘No end in sight:’ Texas abortion clinics dealt new setback

A federal appeals court has dealt opponents of Texas’ strict abortion law another defeat.

The ruling Monday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans raises concerns by opponents that the state’s near-total ban on abortions will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

The Texas law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected. That’s usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

The latest ruling sends a narrow challenge to the law to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by Republicans. There’s no timetable for when the court might take up the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.