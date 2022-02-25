HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

A San Jacinto Precinct 1 deputy constable was killed while working security at PlazAmericas Mall died during his last day on the job.

Investigators say Chaz Harrison got a hold of deputy constable, Neil Adams’ gun and shot him with it.

The suspect was shot and killed by officers who found him in the mall’s food court.

The San Jacinto County sheriff said Adams had decided to leave the mall job because he told his wife it was too dangerous.

Police, ATF cracking down on Glock switches

The ATF is cracking down on people found with Glock switches.

There were 19 federal indictments that were handed down Thursday afternoon.

There has been a lot of reporting on Glock switches lately, including when three Houston police officers were shot in east Houston.

The suspect in that case, Roland Caballero, is just one of the people named in the indictments.

In addition to more specialized training for officers, agents are now asking for you to report anyone you might know who has or is making these Glock switches.

Woman found stabbed to death in northeast Houston

Investigators are still searching for a killer after a woman was found stabbed to death in her home in northeast Houston.

Her husband made the bloody discovery on Wednesday night.

It is believed she may have known her killer because there were no signs of forced entry.

Deputies are asking anyone who lives around Vickery Road to check their cameras and report any suspicious activity to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas clinics battle strict abortion law as legal hopes dim

The nation’s strictest abortion law went before the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday but an attorney representing abortion clinics said he no longer sees a way in this case to halt the law.

The Austin-based court took no immediate action over Texas’ restrictive law, which since September has banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and has resulted in a sharp drop of abortions across the state.

But an attorney for abortion clinics said that even the court’s best-case ruling for them wouldn’t undo the law that is enforced by private citizens who can collect $10,000 or more by suing doctors who perform abortions.

Oil rig fire breaks out; trapped workers rescued

Authorities say a fire aboard a decommissioned offshore oil rig platform briefly trapped nine shipyard workers until they were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter.

A Coast Guard spokesman says the fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday at a shipyard in Sabine Pass, where the Texas-Louisiana border meets the Gulf of Mexico.

Video from KBMT-TV in nearby Beaumont showed the Coast Guard helicopter shuttling between the burning platform and another platform nearby, plucking the trapped workers from danger.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson says no workers were injured. The cause of the fire was being investigated.

