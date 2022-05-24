HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Deputy still recovering from Galveston crash

A Galveston County Sheriff’s deputy is still recovering, as authorities say a man ran him over during Go Topless weekend.

The sergeant was far from the only one injured, in fact, eight people had to be airlifted and about 30 others were taken to the hospital by ground.

Nearly 200 people were arrested during the four-day event.

The majority of those arrested were charged with public intoxication and driving while intoxicated.

Abortion access a focus of Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas

Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the only anti-abortion Democrats remaining in Congress, will face progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros on in a runoff for the nomination in South Texas’ largest district.

Cuellar has faced increased scrutiny over his views as he heads into the tightest race of his career against the 28-year-old immigration attorney.

The primary runoff comes just weeks after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion draft showed the justices poised to overturn a constitutional right to abortion that has been in place for 50 years.

In March, Cisneros forced the runoff after she came within 1,000 votes of Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent, in the primarily Hispanic district with a large Catholic population.

Embattled Texas AG Paxton faces George P. Bush in GOP runoff

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is putting his job and ability to withstand mounting legal troubles on the line in a Republican primary runoff against George P. Bush.

The outcome Tuesday in America’s biggest red state will offer a gauge of how much weight the Bush name still carries in Texas, where the family’s roots run deep.

Bush, who is currently Texas’ land commissioner, forced a runoff against Paxton during a crowded four-way primary in March. But despite coming in second, Bush trailed by 20 points.

The wide gap underscores Paxton’s continued political durability despite being under felony indictment on securities fraud charges for seven years and a separate FBI investigation into allegations of corruption. Paxton has denied wrongdoing.

3 Texans die in New Mexico highway crash involving towed SUV

Authorities say three West Texas residents were killed when the SUV they were riding in while it was being towed on a New Mexico highway rolled after both vehicles ran off the road.

A New Mexico State police spokesman said Monday that eight people were in two SUVs headed east on Interstate 10 outside the small southern New Mexico city of Deming when the accident happened Saturday night.

The three men who died were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from a Nissan SUV. The Nissan driver was badly injured and four people in the SUV that had been towing the Nissan were also hurt.

Two of the dead were from El Paso and the third from the nearby community of Anthony.

