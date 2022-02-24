HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

San Jacinto deputy, suspect killed in shooting at Sharpstown mall

A San Jacinto County Precinct 1 deputy working an extra job died after being shot Wednesday afternoon at PlazAmericas Mall in Sharpstown.

Houston police later identified the deputy as Neil Adams.

The suspect was shot by three Houston police officers and also died at the hospital.

Police say there was some kind of altercation between the deputy and the suspect, and shots were fired.

Police chase leads to arrest

A wild police chase came to an end in northwest Houston and the suspect was arrested.

Authorities tell us the pick-up truck driver was choosing to take side roads, instead of the highway.

After successfully using a pit maneuver, sheriff’s deputies were able to stop the suspect.

Police have yet to say how this chase started and why the driver took off.

Ex-ERCOT boss says Abbott ordered high electric prices

In testimony Wednesday, the former ERCOT boss said Gov. Greg Abbott ordered them to keep electricity prices high as the state emerged from last year’s rolling blackouts.

There has been no comment yet from the governor’s office.

Our partners at the Houston Chronicle said Bill Magness is testifying in the bankruptcy trial involving an energy company from Waco.

According to the Chronicle, Magness testified that the public utility commission chairman told him Abbott wanted the rotating blackout to end.

Magness said he kept energy prices at the maximum of $9,000 dollars per megawatt hour even after conditions improved.

Katy man among 3 men that pled guilty in terror plot against US power grid

Three men espousing white supremacist and neo-Nazi beliefs have pleaded guilty for their roles in a racially motivated terrorism plot to cripple portions of the U.S. power grid.

Christopher Cook, of Columbus, Ohio; Jonathan Frost, of Katy, Texas; and Jackson Sawall, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

A virtual court hearing was held Wednesday in Columbus.

Federal authorities said the men hoped to create economic distress and civil unrest.

Each faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Frost’s attorney said his client accepts responsibility for his conduct and “has completely disavowed his racist and white supremacist views.”

Texan pleads guilty to hate-crime attack on Asian family

A West Texas man has pleaded guilty to hate-crime charges relating to an attack on an Asian family at a warehouse store.

In a statement, federal prosecutors say Jose Gomez III could get life imprisonment for his Wednesday guilty plea to three hate-crime counts from his March 2020 attack at a Midland Sam’s Club.

The 21-year-old Midland man admitted taking a knife from a store display and slashing Bawi Cung, his 6-year-old son and a store employee who tried to intervene.

Gomez said he blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic and mistook the Burmese family for Chinese.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.