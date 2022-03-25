HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

DOJ sues Galveston County over redistricting map

The Justice Department is suing Galveston County over its redistricting.

The feds say the new map discriminates against Black and Hispanic residents.

New maps approved by the county’s governing board last year made white voters the majority in all precincts.

The lawsuit says redistricting efforts shrunk Precinct 3 to a small part of the county that is mostly white, even though Commissioner Stephen Holmes, who is Black, has represented that precinct since 1999.

The department is also suing Texas over new redistricting maps and new voting restrictions passed last year by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Support for clemency death row inmate grows

Lawmakers and activists from both sides of the aisle are appealing for clemency for a woman scheduled to die next month on death row.

Melissa Lucio was sentenced to die for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.

Those fighting on Lucio’s behalf believe her daughter’s death was an accident, and her confession was coerced.

Willie Nelson, wife struggled to vote absentee in primary

Country music legend Willie Nelson couldn’t just sit around if he wanted to vote in the March primary in Texas.

Nelson’s wife says she and her husband made two attempts to obtain absentee ballots to vote in Travis County’s March 1 primary.

Annie D’Angelo-Nelson tells the Austin American-Statesman she and her husband had to apply twice before they met the requirements of Texas’ new election laws.

She said their first applications were rejected because of inconsistent identification information provided on the forms.

She said they’re concerned for those wanting absentee ballots but aren’t as tech-savvy as her and her musician-husband.

Texas Democrat Filemon Vela resigning early from Congress

One of the first House Democrats to announce he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2022 is leaving Congress early.

Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas said Thursday he is leaving office and taking a job with the lobbying firm Akin Gump. He says it’s time to move on but has not yet determined his final day in office.

Thirty other House Democrats are not seeking reelection, leaving the party’s fragile majority in jeopardy heading into the midterm elections. Fifteen House Republicans are also retiring.

18-year-old dies after shooting at party venue in Dallas

Officials say an 18-year-old man who was one of 10 people shot outside of a party venue in Dallas has died.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office says Anthony Deshun Wilson died Tuesday afternoon.

He was one of 10 people shot Saturday night outside The Space Dallas, which had been rented out for a spring break party.

Wilson’s mother tells The Dallas Morning News that her son had attended the party with two cousins.

Police have said that Wilson and the nine other victims — who ranged in age from 15 to 21 — were bystanders caught in crossfire. No arrests have been announced.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.