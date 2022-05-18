HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

ERCOT says power grid is ready for summer

The Texas power grid is more reliable right now than it has ever been.

That’s the message from the state’s Public Utility Commission, and ERCOT – the agency that manages the grid’s ability to deliver electricity to our homes.

Both entities talked about building up energy reserves ahead of the hot summer months by adding wind and solar farms.

They also told us that calls for consumer conservation – like last Friday – are also part of the plan to keep the lights on.

Bond set for parents accused of killing their son

Bond has been set for the parents of 2-year-old Daniel Escamia.

His mother, Rebecca hart is sitting in jail on $1 million bond. She’s charged with capital murder. The baby’s father, Eddie Escamia had his bond set at $250,000.

Investigators say the toddler had extensive injuries to his head, leading to his death.

They also believe he was abused for a period of time.

Funeral for fallen deputy on Wednesday

Loved ones will be joined by dozens of law enforcement officers Wednesday as they remember Harris County Deputy Robert Adam Howard.

His funeral service is at the Community of Faith church in Hockley.

The public visitation begins at 10 a.m., which will be followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.

The 27-year-old died last Wednesday after an accident with an 18-wheeler on Highway 249.

Deputy Howard is survived by his wife, and two young children.

Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says authorities are prepared for an expected increase in migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border amid plans to lift a public health order that has been used to turn away migrants nearly 2 million times without a chance to seek asylum.

Mayorkas spoke Tuesday on a visit to South Texas, where he saw a new processing center for about 1,200 people.

The department has surged personnel and equipment to the border and erected temporary facilities to prepare for next week’s end of pandemic-related limits on seeking asylum at the border.

Argo touts driverless operations in Miami and Austin, Texas

An autonomous vehicle technology company that partners with Ford and Volkswagen says it has started driverless operations in two of eight cities where it is developing its technology.

Pittsburgh-based Argo AI has pulled drivers from its autonomous cars in Miami and Austin, though it is still in the testing phase. Its commercial partnerships with Walmart and Lyft still have backup drivers in both cities.

General Motors and its autonomous vehicle subsidiary Cruise is running in San Francisco and Alphabet’s Waymo has also gone driverless in Arizona and California.

San Diego company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona late last year without human intervention.

