Family outraged over alleged murder suspect posting bond

Police say two men were murdered by one suspect, just weeks apart.

On Thursday, their accused killer, Devan Jordon, is out of jail, after posting a combined $1.5 million bond.

Family members of his alleged victims gathered to call for reform to the bond system and express their outrage at Jordon’s release.

New Mexico launches cannabis sales, within Texans’ reach

New Mexico is bringing sales of recreational marijuana to the doorstep of Texas as the movement toward broad legalization sweeps across more of the American West.

As of midnight Friday, anyone 21 and older in New Mexico can purchase up to 2 ounces of marijuana — enough to roll about 60 joints or cigarettes.

Across the state, would-be marijuana farmers are bidding for water rights and learning to raise their first cannabis crops. Experienced medical cannabis producers have ramped up production.

New Mexico is among 18 states that have legalize cannabis for recreational use.

Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

That’s according to new court filings by his lawyers Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.

Jones now says he can answer questions on April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the fines. There was no immediate ruling on Jones’ requests.

The families are suing him for calling the school massacre a hoax.

Police: Mom who blamed toddler’s death on road rage arrested

Police say a Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge.

Dallas police said Thursday that 26-year-old Lacravivonne Washington kept a handgun in her SUV where it was accessible to her unrestrained young children.

She told police when she brought her fatally wounded son Jalexus to a hospital Monday that the child was wounded in a road-rage shooting.

An affidavit said police found no evidence of a road rage shooting but did find a gun in Washington’s glove compartment.

An autopsy revealed that the child was shot at very close range.

