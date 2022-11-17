HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Jacinto City family files wrongful death suit in deadly accident

A family suffering an unimaginable loss is filing a wrongful death lawsuit a month after their 9-year-old was killed.

Isaac Villafranca was steps away from his home on Pilott Street when he was hit and run over by the private school van that took him to and from Jacinto City Elementary School every day.

His mother and grandmother saw it happen.

The family is seeking $1 million in damages. The driver has not been charged.

1 dead, another wounded in home invasion on North Side

A woman was fatally stabbed and another man was wounded at a home on Gay Street on the North Side.

Someone else inside shot the suspect, who was found several blocks away.

A motive is unclear.

Innocent driver hurt in police chase

A police chase in northwest Harris County ended with an innocent driver being hit head-on overnight Wednesday.

According to deputies, the suspect reached speeds up to 120 miles-per-hour on FM 1960 near Wunderlich.

The innocent driver survived. The other driver was arrested.

Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 3-year-old’s killing

Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man for the torture killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993.

Richard Stephen Fairchild is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

Attorneys for the 63-year-old argued that Fairchild was abused as a child, is mentally ill and is remorseful for his actions. His last-minute requests for a stay were denied Thursday morning.

Prosecutors say Fairchild, an ex-Marine, began beating 3-year-old Adam Broomhall after he wet the bed, burning him by holding him against a scorching furnace, then throwing him into a table, killing him.

Storming Capitol was ‘really stupid,’ Oath Keeper testifies

A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has testified that it was a “really stupid” decision.

Jessica Watkins took the stand Wednesday in the case accusing her, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and three others of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power.

Watkins told jurors she got swept up by what she said seemed to be a “very American moment” on Jan. 6. She is the third defendant in the more than monthlong trial to take the witness stand — a move generally considered by defense lawyers as a last-resort option.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.