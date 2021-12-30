HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Family mourns loss of Baytown teenager

The mother of a Baytown teenager found dead in Tejas Park said her daughter was talented, well-liked, and ambitious.

Angie Tatum says 15-year-old daughter Jania wanted to enter the Navy and study to be a nurse.

Jania’s body was found Tuesday morning.

Minute Maid Park to become another COVID testing mega site

Another Houston sports stadium will open up for COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

Minute Maid Park will join Delmar Stadium as mega testing sites.

You do have to register to be tested at both locations. Two additional mega sites will open next week.

Police looking for suspects in murder at gas station

Houston police are looking for three suspects in a Tuesday night murder.

Investigators say Juan Zamora was meeting the suspects to retrieve the dogs who were stolen from a friend.

Police say the killers took off in this black Chrysler 300. If you recognize this car, call police.

Texas oil billionaire William ‘Tex’ Moncrief Jr. dead at 101

William Alvin Moncrief Jr., a Texas wildcatter who helped build a father-son venture into an oil and gas empire over more than 70 years in the industry, has died. He was 101.

A spokeswoman for Moncrief Oil confirmed his death to The Associated Press Wednesday but could not immediately provide further details.

Moncrief, who went by the nickname “Tex,” was born in Arkansas in 1920. His father, William Alvin “Monty” Moncrief, was among early wildcatters who drilled for oil in East Texas and the younger Moncrief spent most of his life building on that tradition.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.