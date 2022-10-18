HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Family remembers slain 5-year-old Tomball child

Family members are remembering 5-year-old Nichole Chanel Bradshaw after the unimaginable happened to her.

Her mother, Melissa Towne, is being held on $15 million bond, accused of taking the girl to a park in Tomball and killing her.

Court documents say Towne slit the girl’s throat and suffocated her.

Family remembers Nichole as a sweet little girl full of “love and giggles.”

More details in death of Humble mother

More disturbing details surrounding the death of an Humble mother.

The boy accused in her mother’s death is still in a Nebraska hospital following a chase and crash with law enforcement.

According to court documents, Michelle Roenz was brutally attacked in her home — her husband recalled seeing blood and teeth inside the bedroom.

Her body was found days later in the trunk of her car that was driven by her son, Tyler.

It’s unclear when Tyler will be released and extradited back to Texas.

Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws

Voters in Georgia, Texas and some other states are facing new hurdles to cast a ballot during the midterm elections under laws passed by Republican-led legislatures following President Donald Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him reelection in 2020.

The restrictions have prompted groups that assist voters to reorient themselves so they can avoid running afoul of new barriers. The groups anticipate confusion and conflict at the polls and are redoubling efforts to register and educate.

The Brennan Center for Justice says lawmakers in 21 states have passed at least 42 restrictive laws since 2021. At least 33 of those laws are in effect for this year’s midterms.

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Biden said Trump’s approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the “brutal” government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump’s own immigration playbook.

Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.