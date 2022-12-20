HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Family demands investigation into death of Harris County inmate

A mother is calling for changes in the Harris County jail after her son’s death.

Evan Lee died in March, but the medical examiner just ruled his death a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says he was in a fight and complained of an illness like food poisoning a week later.

The family is waiting on the investigation and autopsy reports to determine whether to file a lawsuit.

Passengers, crew injured in United Airlines flight to Houston

Two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight to Houston are recovering Tuesday morning after unexpected turbulence.

United Airlines says five people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Monday morning.

The flight arrived at Bush Airport from Rio de Janeiro.

According to reports, the turbulence happened as the plane passed over Cancún.

Fugitive from southeast Texas captured in Oregon

A Houston County man faces several charges for the promotion of child pornography after he was apprehended in Oregon and returned to Anderson County by Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division.

DPS Special Agents began an investigation into Jacob Boots Reed Luce, 29, after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he may have been engaged in the promotion of child pornography.

After investigators developed a detailed case, three warrants for Luce’s arrest were issued for the felony offenses. Before they could be served, Luce allegedly fled to John Day, Oregon, to avoid prosecution.

This September, he was arrested by Oregon law enforcement authorities in the area. On December 18, Jacob Boots Reed Luce, with assistance from the DPS Aircraft Operations Division, was returned to Anderson County for prosecution.

Judge allows Sandy Hook cases against Jones to proceed

A federal bankruptcy judge is allowing cases to move forward regarding the nearly $1.5 billion that Infowars host Alex Jones has been ordered to pay Sandy Hook families. Judge Christopher Lopez on Monday approved an order that attorneys for Jones, his media company and the Sandy Hook families agreed to.

The order prevents the families from pursuing collection efforts yet against Jones. Lopez also delayed taking up a motion by Jones to require Infowars’ parent company to fully honor his $1.3 million contracted salary.

Jones was ordered to pay damages to the families over his conspiracy theories about the 2012 school massacre.

