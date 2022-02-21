HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Father, son dead after murder-suicide

Houston police are trying to figure out what led to an apparent murder-suicide at the Pine Condos complex off Memorial Drive.

Officers say a woman came home to find her husband and teenage son dead.

Police believe the father strangled the son then took his own life.

The motive for the crime has not yet been released by police.

Man dies after skydiving accident in Waller County

A skydiving instructor has died after investigators said his parachute didn’t open during a tandem jump.

Skydive Houston said the male instructor and female student were severely injured when they hit the ground in Waller County on Sunday. The student has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Skydive Houston said jump operations are suspended pending investigations by local law enforcement and the FAA.

Lakewood residents upset over lack of fire hydrants

A lack of fire hydrants is now the focus after a fire destroyed a northeast Houston home Saturday night.

Firefighters say it took them over an hour to put out the fire last night in the Lakewood subdivision.

Residents say they’ve been trying to do something about it for years. The homeowner said he’s contacting the city again.

Prosecutor ran on changing Austin before police indictments

Austin police say officers facing indictments over tactics used during the 2020 protests over racial injustice have been placed on administrative duty.

The head of the Austin police union says 19 officers are facing charges. It is by far the most indictments of officers from a single U.S. police department over tactics law enforcement used during those protests.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza promised to take a tougher stance on police accountability when he ran that year, and he says the charges aren’t politically motivated. His office has yet to release the names of the officers facing charges.

Police: Odessa officer fatally shoots gunman at business

Police in Odessa say an officer fatally shot a man who had opened fire and shot at the officer at a local business.

A police statement on Friday says 45-year-old John Michael Humphries died in the shooting Thursday.

The statement says officers were responding to reports of a gunman at the business when they encountered Humphries.

Police say Humphries fired a shot inside the business, then shot at an officer approaching the business who returned fire, killing Humphries.

The name of the officer, who is now on paid leave, was not released.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.