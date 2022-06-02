HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

FBI raids Houston bail bonds office

The FBI’s Houston office raided a bail bonds business on Wednesday.

The FBI says it led a multi-agency law enforcement operation with the Teas Anti-Gang Task Force to target ‘Aable Bonds’ on Austin Street.

The bureau has not said why it is targeting this particular business.

One-year milestone in death of Houston boy

It’s been one year since the body of 6-year-old Samuel Olson was found in a motel room in east Texas.

The little boy had been missing for weeks. His disappearance sparked a massive search in Houston.

The search came to an end, when his body was found in a hotel room in Jasper.

His father’s girlfriend, Teresa Balboa, is charged with Samuel’s murder.

The medical examiner determined that Samuel died from homicidal violence with blunt trauma to the head.

Austin is largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers

One of the most booming cities in the U.S. over the past decade thinks that it grew even bigger than the U.S. Census Bureau says it did.

Austin, Texas, has become the largest U.S. city to challenge its 2020 census figures. It filed an appeal with the Census Bureau last week saying that it has more than the 961,855 residents tallied during the nation’s once-a-decade head count.

Austin officials believe 7,000 housing units were missed.

Among the 50 biggest U.S. cities, Austin had the second-largest growth rate in the nation: almost 22% between 2010 and 2020.

Fort Worth, Texas, experienced the largest growth rate: 24%.

Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas is too close to call

The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, was too close to call Wednesday, more than a week after the election.

After a final update in Bexar County, Cuellar leads Cisneros by 136 votes, or 0.3 percentage points, out of 45,282 ballots counted as of 1 p.m. Central time.

The race doesn’t qualify for an automatic recount, but Cisneros can request and pay for one. If Cisneros requests a recount, The Associated Press will not declare a winner until it is completed.

Counties have until Friday to certify their results from the May 24 runoff. The state has until June 11 to complete its canvass.

Vocab questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C

An onstage vocabulary round introduced a new element of randomness into the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The multiple-choice vocabulary questions forced spellers to demonstrate a different skill set and knocked out some of the bee’s most accomplished spellers during Wednesday’s semifinals.

Among those who were eliminated without spelling a word incorrectly were Roy Seligman and Vivinsha Veduru, who tied for fourth place in last year’s bee.

Veteran spelling coach Grace Walters called the vocabulary results “tragic.” Among the words and phrases that spellers failed to define were “Stockholm syndrome,” “ragout” and “rumbustical.”

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.