FDA allows easier access to abortion pill

The Food and Drug Administration is now easing some restrictions on where women can obtain those pills.

The FDA has is now permanently allowing women to get abortion pills through the mail. The agency previously had a long-standing requirement that these medications had to be picked up in person.

Now getting prescriptions will still be limited to doctors who complete special certification.

The FDA also said that pharmacies that dispense abortion pills will have to be registered with the agency. The decision is expected to prompt legal challenges and restrictions in Republican-led states.

La Marque HS student found shot dead

A 16-year-old found shot to death in a front yard in Texas City Thursday morning was a junior at La Marque High School. Texas City ISD confirmed the news later on Thursday.

Police were called to the home on Acorn Circle around 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators have not identified a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Texas City ISD said grief counselors were on campus Thursday to help students and staff.

Police looking for suspect in purse snatching

Houston police released photos of two men, stating that one of them snatched a woman’s purse in a store parking lot.

Police said the suspect then jumped the fence and ran to a nearby apartment after the snatching.

You can earn a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS if you have information leading to an arrest.

