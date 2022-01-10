HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Fire breaks out at plastics plant in Wharton

Firefighters in Wharton were on the scene of a massive fire at the Nan Ya plastics plant.

There has been no word yet on the cause of this fire. Officials are asking people who live near the plant on U.S. 59 near FM 102 to avoid the area.

Five tornadoes in area during weekend

The National Weather Service confirmed that five tornadoes touched down across southeast Texas over the weekend, causing damage in neighborhoods in Harris, Montgomery & Liberty counties.

So far, there have been no reports of any deaths. There was damage in some neighborhoods, including trees down and roofs ripped off buildings.

In Montgomery County, fences and trees took a beating.

Local businesses also found themselves cleaning up on Sunday morning.

Owners of a barbecue restaurant say their roof was damaged, stopping them from opening. They’re hoping to get it fixed soon so they can get back to serving the community.

Federal funding halted for Hurricane Harvey assistance

The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development is halting the distribution of $1.95 billion for flood mitigation projects following Hurricane Harvey.

A Friday news release from HUD said the Texas General Land Office has failed to provide paperwork detailing how the money would be spent to help people and communities at risk of natural disasters and climate change.

The statement says the state has 45 days to provide the paperwork.

Land commissioner spokesperson Brittany Eck told the Houston Chronicle that a 628-page document provided to HUD satisfied the requirement and called the move “political.”

Texas ban on most abortions returns to court as law remains

Texas abortion clinics that were unable to stop the nation’s most restrictive abortion law at the Supreme Court are plowing ahead with a more narrow challenge.

But an appeals court in New Orleans didn’t immediately decide Friday where to send the case next in a procedural battle that clinics argue will only ensure the restrictions stay in effect longer.

The Texas law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant.

Since the law took effect in September, clinics say they have seen roughly a third of their usual number of patients.

