Harris County has first omicron-related death

Harris County Health has confirmed the first omicron-related death in the area.

The victim was a man in his 50s who resided in Harris County Precinct 2. In a tweet, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the man was unvaccinated.

Sad to report the first local fatality from the Omicron variant of COVID-19. A man in his 50’s from the eastern portion of Harris County who was not vaccinated. Please – get vaccinated and boosted. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) December 20, 2021

This new development came just as Judge Hidalgo raised the COVID-19 threat level ahead of Christmas.

With the number of cases increasing, Hidalgo raised back the threat level to Level 2: Orange. She cited the latest CDC data that omicron cases in the U.S. are doubling every two-to-three days.

Details of deadly crash killing Texas A&M athlete

There are more details about a deadly crash involving a Texas A&M track and field student from The Woodlands.

According to the preliminary crash report, Chance Gibson was speeding when he lost control of his car on Saturday while it was raining. It’s believed Gibson was on his way home when he hydroplaned and hit another car head-on near Plantersville.

Gibson died at the scene. The other driver has serious injuries.

Man charged with murder may be part of crime ring

A man charged with a second capitol murder offense is part of a larger crime ring investigators say they busted earlier this summer.

Officials announced the charging of Devan Jordan for the robbery and murder of Jeffrey Johnson in League City.

But investigators said it’s all part of a larger crime ring that affected many more victims.

Three more Texans players added to COVID list

The Houston Texans placed three more players on the COVID-19 list, bringing the total number of players on the list to 12.

Defensive linemen starters Jacob Martin and Maliek Collins as well as reserve Derek Rivers were added Monday. Those moves come after Houston placed defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard, who leads the team with eight sacks, and offensive lineman Lane Taylor on the list Saturday. Starting linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey as well as starting cornerback Terrance Mitchell and starting right guard Justin McCray sat out against the Jaguars.

