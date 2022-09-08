HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Former NFL player now charged with murder of girlfriend

Harris County records now reflect murder charges for Kevin Ware Jr. in the murder of Taylor Pomaski.

We’ve been following this story for over a year. Pomaski and Ware dated before she went missing. Earlier this summer, he was indicted for her murder and tampering with evidence.

In April, officials confirmed human remains found in December were those of Pomaski.

Ware was arrested and jailed in Montgomery County on unrelated drug and weapons charges. His next day in court is set for Monday.

4-year-old leaves school without staff knowing

A 4-year-old boy wound up on the doorsteps of a woman in Fort Bend County.

She quickly realized the boy left school during dismissal without staff knowing.

The district is calling it an “extremely unfortunate mix-up” and will meet with staff to get answers.

The boy’s father says the school needs to be held responsible.

2 injured after car crashes into west Houston restaurant

Two people were injured when a car came crashing through the Kom-Chomp restaurant on Westheimer.

Police say Jeffrey Hooker was behind the wheel accused of being under the influence when he clipped a pole and slammed into the building.

They’re hoping to reopen this weekend.

Man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas.

A court filing unsealed Wednesday says 39-year-old Justin Kuchta, of Annapolis, is charged with one felony count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure.

Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day.

The member of Congress that Kuchta is accused of threatening was not named in the prosecutor’s statement, but several online platforms claim the threat was directed at Senator Ted Cruz.

It says the Internet Protocol address used to send the message was registered to a network operated by the state of Maryland.

2 suspects, including a teen, arrested in a deadly drive-by in Fort Worth

Police say two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth last week that left a 17-year-old and a 5-year-old dead.

Fort Worth police announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson and a 16-year-old male juvenile had been charged with capital murder. In a statement, police said the pair were arrested over the Labor Day weekend.

Killed in the Aug. 28 shooting were 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and his 17-year-old cousin, Jamarrien Monroe. Police say a person or persons in a car driving by a far north Fort Worth house opened fire on the home.

