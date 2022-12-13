HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Former Prairie View athlete killed while facing burglars

A man was shot and killed in his own driveway while confronting burglars.

The victim was identified as Former Prairie View A&M football player James Blanton.

Houston police say the robbers tried breaking into his home on Safeguard near Bellfort in Sunnyside early Saturday morning.

A motive is unclear, but police tell us they believe he was targeted.

Ex-NFL player suspected of murder gets 15 years on drug charges

Ex NFL player Kevin Ware will serve 15 years in prison on drugs and weapons charges out of Montgomery County.

He pleaded guilty Monday. Ware will begin serving his sentence at the jail in Harris County, where he is awaiting trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

Families who lost everything in apartment to get help by HFD

Two families who lost everything in an apartment fire last week, will still get to celebrate Christmas.

The fire happened at the La Serena complex off Wirt Road in the Spring Branch area. Six units were damaged.

On Monday, members of the Houston Fire Department collected and distributed gifts for the families, so they’ll have something for the holidays.

Texas officer testifies he saw gun before fatal shooting

A former Texas police officer on trial for murder admitted during testimony that he made mistakes. But he said he had no choice when he fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home, moments after he saw the woman pointing a handgun at him.

Aaron Dean testified Monday that Atatiana Jefferson had the gun “pointed directly at me.” He also said on fourth day of his trial in the killing of the 28-year-old woman that his actions were “bad police work.”

His testimony came more than three years after the white Fort Worth officer shot Jefferson during a call about an open front door. It’s his first public statement about the case.

Raft with US flag caught in plain view off Havana coast

An incident involving the Cuban coast guard in plain sight of the U.S. embassy in Havana had people scratching their heads on Monday.

Cuban authorities intercepted nearly a dozen passengers from a handmade blue raft with an American flag painted along the bow. Such rafts are hardly out of the ordinary in Cuba, where migrants are abandoning the island in huge numbers, fueled by a complex mix of deepening and compounding crises. But most leave from remote spots to avoid being intercepted.

Monday’s spectacle happened after the government strenuously denied responsibility for the deaths of seven migrants who said their boat had been rammed by the coast guard farther offshore.

