Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student

A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Marka Bodine to 10 years of probation with 60 days in jail to be served at some point.

Prosecutors had asked for at least 20 years because the student was only 12 to 15 years old.

Bodine was convicted of having an inappropriate relationship with that student over a three-year period while she was a teacher at Tomball Intermediate School.

She has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.

Fort Bend County to send more officers to schools this year

You can expect to see more law enforcement at your children’s schools in Fort Bend County this year.

Sheriff Eric Fagan announced a plan for all officers, no matter where they work, to stop by schools on a regular basis to make sure everything is in order.

Officers will check the doors and walk the grounds to make sure there’s nothing suspicious.

Fagan says school officials and law enforcement have been working on security all summer in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde.

Suspect grabs woman’s purse after following her from bank

A robber apparently followed a woman home from the bank.

The woman told police she had just parked her black pickup at her apartment on South Greens in northeast Houston in June.

A blue Chrysler passed by, and a man jumped out, grabbed her purse, then got back in the car and took off.

The woman told police she’d just been to the bank and believes the crooks followed her.

If you have any information about either robber, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Fewer firefighters needed as Texas wildfire almost contained

Officials say fewer firefighters are needed as a stubborn two-week-old North Texas wildfire nears being fully contained.

The multi-agency Southern Area Incident Management Team said Tuesday that it was turning management of the 10 1/2-square-mile Chalk Mountain Fire over to the Texas A&M Forest Service after firefighters brought containment from 89% on Monday to 93% on Tuesday.

The statement says there is “little activity or heat occurring across the fire,” so forces fighting the fire 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth have been drawn down from 250 firefighters Sunday to 150 on Tuesday.

City near the scene of school shooting revokes gun show deal

The Texas city near where 19 children and two teachers were shot dead in an elementary school classroom has rescinded a deal for a gun group’s fundraiser in a city-owned hall.

The Hondo City Council voted 4-1 Monday to rescind the rental agreement for the Friends of the NRA to hold its fundraiser at the city’s Medina Fair Hall.

The vote came after an angry crowd denounced the event, including a raffle of a semi-automatic rifle similar to one an 18-year-old gunman used in the May 24 shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, 44 miles east of Hondo.

