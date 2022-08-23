HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Former Texans team president dies, family says

The longtime president of the Houston Texans has died.

Jamey Rootes’ wife confirmed his passing on Facebook.

In addition to his work with the Texans, Rootes had a front office position with the Houston Dynamo and just a few days ago, announced he had joined Rice’s sports management program.

In her post, Melissa Rootes confirmed he had been battling mental health issues.

Accused kidnapper has bond set at $1 million

A judge set bond at $1 million for the man accused of kidnapping a little girl over the weekend.

Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, after he was found in a hotel room with a 3-year-old girl.

The child was reported missing early Sunday morning and found nearly 10 hours later.

Video from the apartment complex shows the Hernandez luring the girl into a car with a cat.

During his hearing on Monday, Hernandez was ordered to surrender his passport. If he does post bond, he will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring. He’s also not allowed near the victim or her home.

Hernandez is due back in court on Tuesday.

Trial of man accused of killing HPD sergeant delayed again

The trial for the man accused of killing a Houston police sergeant two years ago is delayed yet again.

Robert Soliz is accused of killing sergeant Sean Rios in a shootout on the North Freeway two years ago.

The trial began in July, but was delayed when a juror contracted COVID-19.

Now, an unexpected health issue with Soliz’s lead attorney is keeping them on hold until Nov. 7.

Buffett’s company likely to add to its stake in Occidental

Warren Buffett’s company now has clearance to boost its current 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum up to 50% of the Houston-based oil producer.

But it’s not immediately clear how many more shares Berkshire Hathaway plans to buy.

Occidental shares soared nearly 12% Friday after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revealed that it had approved the purchases. The stock gave up some of those gains Monday to trade just below $70 after speculation that Berkshire might try to buy the entire company cooled.

Analysts that follow Berkshire expect Buffett to buy more Occidental shares once the price falls below $60 again.

Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help

The Pentagon has once again denied a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in dealing with thousands of migrants being bused to the city from Texas and Arizona.

A Defense Department letter reviewed by The Associated Press says use of the D.C. National Guard would be inappropriate and would hurt the overall readiness of the troops.

The Pentagon says it would force troops to cancel or disrupt military training. It also expresses reservations about putting uniformed military members in direct contact with migrants to provide food, sanitation or other support, saying the troops have no real experience or training for that mission.

For more news and weather from ABC13, join us for Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.