Fort Bend County to issue burn ban

The Fort Bend County fire marshal’s office says it will ask commissioners to approve a county-wide burn ban on Tuesday.

And here’s a prime reason why: a fire torched several acres out in the Kendleton area Monday afternoon.

There was black, charred grass around the area. There were no major reports of property damage.

Armstrong trial continues this week

Week two of A.J. Armstrong’s third murder trial continued Monday.

The first week wrapped up with a tense exchange over evidence.

Armstrong is accused of killing his parents back in 2016, when he was 16 years old.

Last week saw over 40 hours of testimony from 17 state witnesses.

Fort Bend County sheriff fine after collapse

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan says he’s feeling better after he collapsed at a back-to-school event on Saturday.

He was hospitalized because of the intense heat.

On Sunday, he said that everyone should pay attention to how they feel if they’re outside in this heat.

Most of southeast Texas — including Fort Bend and Harris counties — are under a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Tuesday, while an excessive heat warning is for Montgomery County, Waller County and northern Liberty County until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Texas judge dismisses murder charge against babysitter who served 15 years over toddler’s death

A Texas judge has dismissed a murder charge against a babysitter who served 15 years in prison over the death of a toddler who died while in her care.

State District Judge Karen Sage granted a request on Monday to dismiss the original charges.

Rosa Jimenez has been out of prison since 2021 after a judge ruled that a new trial was warranted at a minimum. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled earlier this year that “false testimony” in her original 2005 trial entitled her to relief.

Jimenez was babysitting a 21-month-old when he choked on a wad of paper towels and died in 2003. She had been sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Worker injured as explosion at Garland paint plant sends fireballs into sky

A worker was injured early Monday when an explosion set a paint manufacturing plant in the Dallas suburbs ablaze and shot a series of fireballs into the night sky.

A company spokesperson says the blast at the Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland happened around 1:15 a.m. People who live and work nearby reported feeling buildings tremble.

Spokesperson Julie Young says firefighters extinguished the blaze in a few hours and the employee who was injured has been released from a hospital.

A Garland Fire Marshal’s Office investigator says staff are monitoring hot spots and air quality but are yet to determine what caused the explosion.

