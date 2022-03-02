HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

FBCSO: Person shot by deputies armed with knife

There is an update on a shooting involving a deputy in Fort Bend County over the weekend.

Fort Bend County investigators said two deputies were stabbed in the incident. One of those deputies is the one who accidentally shot himself.

It all started as a hit-and-run accident in Beasley near Highway 59. Deputies said Jacob Huerta came at them with a knife.

A deputy tried using a taser to stop Huerta, but he didn’t stop, then a deputy shot and killed him, investigators said.

The Texas Rangers continue to investigate.

Houston-area trans child virtual guest for SOTU address

One of the virtual guests for last night’s State of The Union address by President Biden was Sunny Bryant.

She’s an 8-year-old trans girl from Houston who was invited as an honored guest of Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.

Sunny and her mom testified in Austin multiple times against a bill that forces student athletes to play on the sports teams for the genders that match their birth certificates.

Memorial Hermann drops Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas for your health insurance and go to Memorial Hermann hospitals, you might need to find healthcare somewhere else.

Memorial Hermann and the insurance company could not reach an agreement after months of negotiations. The insurance company has dropped the hospital system from its network, including surgery centers and care sites.

Lawsuit: Texas investigating parents of transgender youth

The parents of a transgender teenager in Texas say in a lawsuit that the state is investigating them after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered officials to look into reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse.

The parents of the 16-year-old girl asked a state judge Tuesday to block Texas from investigating them and the parents of other transgender youth under a directive Abbott issued last week.

Abbott issued the directive following a nonbinding legal opinion by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton labeling certain gender confirming treatments as child abuse.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Austin man accused of civil disorder in 2021 Capitol riot

A 37-year-old Austin man has been arrested after federal agents accused him of civil disorder and related offenses in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, federal prosecutors in Washington said Geoffrey Samuel Shough was arrested Tuesday in Austin.

A criminal complaint alleges video shows Shough among the crowd of Capitol rioters, waving a Texas flag and wearing what appeared to be a body-armor vest, ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves.

The FBI says he was among the first few to breach a line of U.S. Capitol Police, overwhelming the officers and forcibly entering the Senate wing.

