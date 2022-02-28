HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Fort Bend County deputy shoots driver, another accidentally shoots self

A Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy who accidentally shot himself is now recovering at home.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a hit-and-run crash in Beasley on Saturday. They say a taser failed to stop the suspect, who rushed toward them with a knife.

Deputies shot and killed the driver. At the same time, another deputy accidentally shot himself in the leg.

He was released from the hospital Saturday night.

Rapper called ‘Snootie Wild’ found dead in Houston ditch

A Houston rapper who was found shot in the neck next to an SUV in a ditch Thursday morning has died.

Police identified the man as 36-year-old LePreston Porter, who is better known as by the stage name “Snootie Wild.”

Porter’s fiancée, Krystal Meredith, spoke to ABC13 on Sunday and said he doesn’t have any enemies and she doesn’t know who could have done this.

Bun-B leads ‘Takeover’ of HLSR

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off later today!

And we’re looking ahead to some of the performances including the “H-Town Takeover” concert for Black Heritage Night coming up on March 11.

Headliner Bun-B says that show is history in the making. He announced he’ll have eight Houston hip-hop royalty rappers join him on stage. And there will be even more surprise guests.

Police: Texas man out on bond suspected in woman’s death

Authorities say the body of a woman reported missing earlier this month has been found under the home of a man who had been released from jail on bond after being accused of threatening her.

Fort Worth police on Saturday named 24-year-old Valerian Osteen as the suspect in 26-year-old Marissa Grimes’ death.

Police said her body was found after officers served a search warrant Tuesday at a Fort Worth home. Prosecutors say Osteen lived at the home.

Police said Osteen’s bond was revoked Wednesday on the domestic violence charge in which Grimes was the victim. He remained jailed Saturday on no bond. Police say additional charges are expected.

Police find 2 adults, 2 children dead in North Texas home

Police making a welfare check in a small North Texas town found the bodies of two adults and two children in their house, officials said Friday.

In a statement, Granbury police said officers made the welfare check Thursday afternoon. All four people were fatally shot and police suspect they died in a murder-suicide.

Police identified them as Marcus Buchanan, 36; Rita Buchanan, 34; and two girls, ages 13 and 3 months.

Investigators haven’t said how the four were related or who they suspect caused the deaths.

Granbury is a city of about 11,000 residents about 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.