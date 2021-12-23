HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston.

Fort Bend County judge tests positive for COVID

Fort Bend County Judge KP George says he has tested positive for COVID-19. He says he’s fully vaccinated and has had a booster.

George also said that he is not showing any symptoms. He is currently isolating and that county operations will continue as normal.

This comes as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is also recovering from COVID-19.

Harris County hospitals to tighten visitation standards

Harris Health System announced its tightening COVID visitor restrictions.

Starting tomorrow, Harris Health is only allowing one healthy visitor per day at both Ben Taub and LBJ hospitals. They must meet certain criteria.

There are more details are on the Harris Health System website.

Pilot from plane crash in Fulshear identified

The Fort Bend County medical examiner identified the pilot who was killed in a deadly plane crash in Fulshear on Tuesday.

Robert Gruss, 35, was flying a small plane when investigators say it collided with a paraglider mid-air. The paraglider also died.

Crews were back out at the crash on Wednesday. The investigation into what happened continues.

Spring man gets 12 years on terrorism charge at resentencing

A man convicted of providing material support to the Islamic State group was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison after the government appealed his previous sentence, saying it was too lenient.

Prosecutors say a judge in Houston sentenced 27-year-old Asher Abid Khan of Spring to 12 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say he was previously sentenced to 18 months in prison by another judge. Prosecutors say Khan helped a friend from Texas join the Islamic State group.

